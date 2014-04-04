Authorities investigate smuggling boat activity in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A smuggling boat that came ashore Friday and dropped off about a dozen people in Mission Beach remains a mystery.

A caller told authorities that a red fishing boat was spotted on the beach at about 6:45 a.m. The dozen or so passengers were seen getting off the boat and then scattering in different directions as the boat headed back out to sea.

Border Patrol agents searched the area, but no arrests were made.