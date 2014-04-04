San Diego leaders star in 'Top Gun' parody - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego leaders star in 'Top Gun' parody

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three of San Diego's top dogs star in a viral video parody of the hit movie "Top Gun."

The video stars Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Council President Todd Gloria, and Former San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders. It's a promotion for the San Diego County Taxpayer Association's Golden Watchdog and Fleece Awards. WATCH the complete version below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu4WNqCkf88

 

