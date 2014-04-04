Surfer rescued after being found face-down in water - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surfer rescued after being found face-down in water

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was rescued off the coast of Imperial Beach Friday morning after fellow surfers found him floating face-down in the water.

Lifeguards say the man, who was in his 20s, stayed in the cold water too long in a wetsuit that was too big.

They carried him to the beach. He was conscious and alert, but was taken to Scripps Chula Vista to be checked out.

