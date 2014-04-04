Gold Diggers hold "Hats Off to San Diego" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gold Diggers hold "Hats Off to San Diego"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The philanthropic organization Gold Diggers of San Diego held their annual "Hats Off to San Diego" fundraiser Friday.

The "gold" in Gold Diggers stands for "Gifts of Loving Donors."

CBS News 8's own Nichelle Medina was a judge of the hats, made by several of San Diego's nonprofit organizations. The nonprofits compete for prize money by building hats with the theme "There's no place like home."

The prizes range from $750 to $2,000.

The Polinsky Children's Center received a separate award of $5,000 from the organization.

