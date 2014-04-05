Man stabbed during fight in Barrio Logan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man stabbed during fight in Barrio Logan

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A stabbing victim was undergoing surgery early Saturday after getting into a fight with three assailants.

San Diego Police Department Officer David Stafford said the 32-year-old man was stabbed twice in the chest during the fight with three males, near the intersection of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street in the Barrio Logan neighborhood at 12:50 a.m.

Stafford said the suspects fled the location in a dark colored sedan. The victim's wounds were non-life-threatening, Stafford said.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.