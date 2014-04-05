Police issue 31 citations at Escondido checkpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police issue 31 citations at Escondido checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Escondido police officers issues 31 citations and impounded seven vehicles at an overnight checkpoint, a police lieutenant said Saturday.

Nearly 2,100 vehicles passed through the checkpoint near Ash Street and El Norte Parkway, and 999 of them were screened, Lt. Justin Murphy said in a statement.

Although officers did not make any suspected drunken driving arrests, they ticketed 14 unlicensed drivers, 12 without insurance and five with suspended licenses, Murphy said. Educational material was also passed out, he said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

