Santa Monica teacher on leave after student fight

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A Santa Monica High School teacher has been placed on leave after cellphone videos showed a fight with a student.

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Superintendent Sandra Lyon sent a letter to parents Friday notifying them about the classroom confrontation.

In the letter, Lyon says the videos were "utterly alarming."

School officials said Mark Black, who's also a wrestling coach, was put on leave pending an investigation.

City News Service reports no one was injured in the fight. The student's name has not been released.

