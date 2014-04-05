2nd UC Berkeley student infected with measles

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Health officials at the University of California, Berkeley say another student has been diagnosed with measles, and they are concerned others may have been exposed to the virus.

KTVU-TV reports officials confirmed that the student could have exposed thousands of others when riding public transit home from Oakland International Airport on March 30 and attending classes from April 1-3.

This is the second time that the university has dealt with a case of measles: in February, another infected college student was identified.

Officials said Friday the current infected student is in isolation.

Berkeley's Tang Health Center was offering vaccines Saturday and encouraging members of the campus community to assess their risk level.

Information from: KTVU-TV.

