Spreckels Theatre employee assaulted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man allegedly pushed and punched a Spreckels Theatre employee Saturday morning after he and an accomplice tried to enter the venue through a back door.

About 10:15 a.m., the employee asked the two suspects to leave the historic downtown theater on Broadway near Second Street, according to San Diego police.

The employee sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspected assailant was arrested, police said. His name was not immediately available.

San Diego police Sgt. Ruben Gutierrez said the two men were acting belligerently and may have been intoxicated.