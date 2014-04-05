Workshop for shelter workers focuses on photography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A perfect photograph can save a life. That was the focus Saturday of a special workshop at the San Diego Humane Society.

Celebrity pet photographers and groomers teamed up to give shelter workers ideas on how to take better pet photographs.

Organizers say, too often, pets that come in to a shelter are scared or dirty. But by posting better images online homeless pets become more adoptable.

"When an animal is looking into the camera with a beautiful face, clean and happy, maybe with a bandana or a collar and focus it, says so much for them," said Susan Rosenberg.

The event was part of a national tour put on by GreaterGood.org, a non-profit that works to improve the health and well-being of shelter pets.