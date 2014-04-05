Man dies while surfing in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - A 36-year-old Cardiff man died Saturday after falling from his surfboard off the coast of Del Mar, authorities said.

A fellow surfer pulled the the man -- whose name was withheld pending notification of kin -- from the ocean and brought him to shore near the 100 block of 20th Street, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

An off-duty emergency room doctor and lifeguards attempted to revive the surfer, but he was declared dead at the scene, officials with the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Lifeguards told CBS News 8 the man's death appeared to have been caused by an unspecified medical condition.