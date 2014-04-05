5 arrested in Oceanside probation sweep

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Five people were arrested in Oceanside Saturday for allegedly violating the terms of their probation or because of an outstanding warrant, a police lieutenant said.

The multi-agency sweep focused on probationers who had been released as a result of the state's early release program, which was designed to ease prison overcrowding, according to Oceanside police Lt. Leonard Cosby.

North County law enforcement officers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, Escondido, the county sheriff's department and the county probation department fanned out in Oceanside and visited the residences of 43 probationers and conducted 45 searches, Cosby said.

Cosby said five probationers were arrested during the operation without incident.