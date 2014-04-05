Commissioning ceremony for USS Coronado

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The littoral combat ship USS Coronado, the third Navy vessel to be named for the city, was commissioned Saturday at Naval Air Station North Island.

The Coronado is the Navy's fourth littoral combat ship and the second of the Independence variant. Cmdr. Shawn Johnson will lead a core crew of 40 officers and enlisted personnel on the ship, designed for coastal waters as a high-speed, shallow draft multi-mission vessel that can operate alone or with an associated strike group, according to the Navy.

"The commissioning of USS Coronado is a celebration of the history of the great city of Coronado and its lasting relationship with our Navy and Marine Corps," Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said. "The sailors aboard LCS 4 will bring this mighty war ship to life with their skill and dedication, honoring her namesake and our nation for years to come."

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mark Ferguson gave the keynote address.

Longtime Coronado resident Susan Ring Keith will serve as the 417-foot ship's sponsor, and was scheduled to give the first order to "man our ship and bring her to life." Keith is the daughter of the previous USS Coronado's sponsor, Eleanor Ring.

The last ship to be named for the city served as the commander, Middle East Force flagship, as the commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship in the Mediterranean then as the commander, U.S. Third Fleet flagship in the Eastern Pacific Ocean until it was decommissioned in 2006, according to the Navy.

The first USS Coronado was a patrol frigate that served as a convoy escort during World War II.