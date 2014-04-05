San Diego Opera gets $1 million donation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Opera gets $1 million donation

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The final curtain may not come down on the San Diego Opera just yet.

Last month, the board of directors voted to disband the company at the end of April because of financial problems.

But now board member, Carol Lazier, is stepping up with a $1 million donation.

In a written statement, Lazier says she wants the money to be used to write a workable business plan.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.