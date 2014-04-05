3.0 magnitude quake rattles East County

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck the East County desert Saturday about 9 miles southwest of Borrego Springs, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Automated seismographs picked up the quake at 5 p.m.

USGS officials tentatively placed the epicenter about 24 miles northeast of Ramona and 48 miles northeast of Alpine.

Some shaking was felt in Borrego Springs, Julian, Lakeside, Ramona, San Diego, Valley Center and Chula Vista, but no damage was reported, according to the USGS.