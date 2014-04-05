Gas prices surging in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - No spring break for drivers' wallets -- gas prices in San Diego are headed higher and higher.

According to AAA, we are now paying an average of $4.06 for a gallon of gas in the county. The price has surged 12 times in the past 15 days and some fuel experts say the end is not in sight.

Gas prices typically rise during spring but experts say a shutdown at a Los Angeles-area refinery is adding to the pain.

If it's any consolation, prices are right about the same as they were a year ago.