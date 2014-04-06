Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Henshaw

SANTA YSABEL (CNS) - The man killed in a motorcycle crash near Lake Henshaw yesterday was identified Sunday as a 27-year-old Escondido resident.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the rider of a 2013 Harley-Davidson Breakout motorcycle lost control at an unknown speed on a curve in westbound state Route 76 near East Grade Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt said the rider veered to the right, struck a boulder and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, Bettencourt said. His name was not immediately available.

It was unclear is drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Bettencourt said.