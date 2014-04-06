1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed and at least two others injured in a multiple car crash early Sunday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

The driver of a Ford Explorer lost control about 1:40 a.m. while headed east on the freeway at Hotel Circle, and it overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three passengers were ejected from the SUV into the roadway, a CHP dispatcher said. Two sustained major injuries and the third passenger's injuries were fatal, she said.

Three people were taken to hospitals following the crash, but it was unclear if one was the person who sustained fatal injuries, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

Two or three vehicles were involved in the crash, one which was heavily damaged, according to the CHP.

The eastbound 8 Freeway was temporarily shut down at Taylor Street, which led to a near-fistfight between a motorist and cab driver who tried to pass him to get off the freeway, CHP officials said.