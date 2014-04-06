Former Mayor Bob Filner released from house arrest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After spending three months on house arrest for sexually harassing women -- former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner is a free man -- somewhat.

For the past 90 days, former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner has been holed up inside his downtown high rise.

He was subject to random checks from his probation officer and only allowed to leave for medical appointments all while wearing a GPS monitor.

With house arrest now over, Attorney Allen Bloom says this is Filner's first opportunity to have a fresh start.

"Our country is very strong on giving people a second chance - if they will take the opportunity to do it," he said.

Bloom advises Filner should start doing volunteer work and continue seeking therapy. Counseling is a requirement of his probation.

"I would be telling him to deal with both of those things - you messed up a lot - you need to get your mind to a point where you can talk to women and be with women and not be offensive like that," Bloom said.

Filner was sentenced to house arrest back in December after pleading guilty to felony false imprisonment and two misdemeanor charges of battery involving three victims.

The women were among nearly 20 who came forward accusing filner of sexual harassment including his former communications director, Irene McCormack Jackson.

While he can now come and go as he pleases, Filner will be on probation for three years. If he violates the law during the time, he could serve 270 days in jail.

In addition, Bloom says the 71-year-old can still be named in lawsuits that have yet to be filed.

"Once you get to be in the public eye like former mayor Filner is and was - that type of stuff comes out of the woodwork," he said.

Filner is not allowed to contact his victims. He also has to check in with his probation officer.

Filner does have the right to run for office once his probation is over.