10 arrested for DUI at downtown checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

Also, 11 vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue that began at 10:54 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

McCullough said one motorist was charged with child endangerment for having her 2-year-old child in the vehicle while reportedly driving intoxicated.

