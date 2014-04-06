Multiple cars vandalized in downtown Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A man suspected of damaging parked cars in downtown Vista overnight was jailed Sunday for suspicion of felony vandalism.

Someone called the sheriff's department shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report that two men were jumping on and kicking cars parked near The Wave Water Park, which left the vehicles visibly damaged, sheriff's Sgt. Nick Maryn said.

Deputies dispatched to the parking lot at 101 Wave Drive spotted two men stumbling around and displaying other signs of being intoxicated, Maryn said.

While deputies spoke with both men, the 911 caller arrived and identified one of them suspects by his clothing, Maryn said.

That suspect, Christian Ruiz Lopez, 26, was arrested and booked into jail for suspicion of five counts of vandalism, according to Maryn.

Maryn said all the vehicles' owners were located and contacted.