Fire starts as bride and groom are pronounced wed

Firefighters respond to a multiple alarm fire at the popular Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro, Mass., Saturday, April 5, 2014. A wedding was taking place at the time of the fire. (AP Photo/The Sun Chronicle, Mark Stockwell)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a three-alarm fire broke out at a wedding outside Boston just after the bride and groom were pronounced husband and wife.

The Sun Chronicle reports that flames broke through the roof of the historic Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough on Saturday night, destroying it. The fire was knocked down hours after it started.

Justice of the Peace Jerry Cibley says the fire began at the end of the wedding just as the bride, groom and their wedding party walked down the aisle. He tells the paper he had "just pronounced them husband and wife" and that the couple were devastated about the fire.

Cibley says everyone got out safely, including the 150 or so guests.

The venue's website says it opened in 1906.

