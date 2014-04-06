Obama plans to attend Fort Hood service Wednesday

Jonathan Cornelius bows his head for a moment of silence during a tribute to the victims and families affected by the Fort Hood shooting, at Lions Club Park, on Friday, April 4, 2014, in Killeen, Texas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House aide says President Barack Obama plans to attend a memorial service Wednesday at Fort Hood — the site of last week's shooting rampage.

A Fort Hood spokesman confirms there will be a remembrance ceremony that day, and presidential adviser Dan Pfeiffer tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that Obama will be there.

Investigators say that an Army truck driver, Ivan Lopez, had an argument before opening fire at the Texas post last Wednesday, killing three soldiers and wounding 16 others before taking his own life.

Fort Hood's commander hasn't discussed the cause of the argument.

The attack was the second at the base since 2009, when 13 people were killed in a shooting by an Army psychiatrist.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.