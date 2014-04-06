Amarista's pinch-hit HR helps Padres beat Marlins

San Diego Padres' Ian Kennedy pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game in Miami, Sunday, April 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MIAMI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Alexi Amarista celebrated his 25th birthday by delivering a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the San Diego Padres to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Ian Kennedy (1-1) allowed one run and three hits in six innings for the Padres. He struck out five.

Four relievers then helped the Padres end a four-game losing streak, including two against the Marlins to begin the series. Huston Street pitched the ninth for his second save.

Amarista's home run came off Nathan Eovaldi (1-1), who held the Padres scoreless through six. Eovaldi struck out eight and allowed six hits.

The Marlins completed their opening homestand with a 5-2 record.

Will Venable and Tommy Medica singled with one out in the seventh. Eovaldi was able to get Yasmani Grandal to ground out before Amarista came to plate.

Batting for Kennedy, Amarista drove the ball over the right-field wall on the ninth pitch of the at-bat for a 3-1 lead.

The Marlins got a run back in the bottom of the seventh with Jeff Baker's pinch-hit RBI double.

San Diego's Yonder Alonso had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to extend the lead to 4-2.

It was the first time this season San Diego had scored at least four runs in a game.

Giancarlo Stanton pushed his RBI total to 12 in the fourth with a base hit to drive in Christian Yelich, who tripled to lead off the inning. Stanton already has a career-high RBI total for April.

NOTES: Stanton posted nine RBIs in April in each of the last three years. . Miami begins a three-game series at Washington on Tuesday, with RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-1, 9.00) facing LHP Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.50). . San Diego plays at Cleveland on Monday, with LHP Robbie Erlin (0-0, 0.00) taking the mound against RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 13.50).

