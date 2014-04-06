Bobcat seen in Rancho Penasquitos is caught

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Help is on the way for a bobcat caught on camera roaming a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood. The cat was trapped and will now get the attention it needs.

The animal was seen in the backyard of a home near the area of Meadowrun Place for at least a day. It was wearing a radio collar that appeared to be too tight.

Turns out, the cat is part of a study aimed at tracking bobcat movements in the area. Researchers will remove the collar and treat any injuries from it.