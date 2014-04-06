2014 Charger Girl tryouts start at USD

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The 2014 Charger Girl auditions are officially underway.

There are three rounds in the tryout process, which kicked off Sunday morning with preliminary auditions at the Jenny Craig Pavilion at USD.

Around 65 finalists will move on to the interview round on Wednesday and the final dance round on Thursday. The women are judged based dance ability, crowd appeal and showmanship.

This is Shannon Mahoney's fifth time trying out and she told us why she keeps coming back.

"Just to have fun and get out there and support our community and be prideful for the Chargers," Mahoney said.

There are 28 spots open on the squad and all veteran Charger Girls must re-audition each year.