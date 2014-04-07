Arrest made after 4-hour standoff in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A standoff in Lakeside ended early Monday in the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of assaulting another man and barricading himself inside an apartment for several hours, authorities said.

Steve Nakho was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in the 9700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard around 1:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the nearby USA Gas Station in the 12100 block of Woodside Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. to investigate the assault, which occurred in the 9700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard, sheriff's Sgt. Dave Martinez said.

The victim told deputies he ran to the gas station from the Winter Gardens Boulevard address after Nakho assaulted him with a stick and chased him with a knife, the sergeant said, adding that the victim's injuries were minor.

Deputies searched the area and found Nakho inside an apartment in the 9700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard, where he refused to surrender for about four hours.

He was taken into custody after deputies obtained a search warrant allowing them to enter the apartment, Martinez said.