New bike path opens in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A $2.45 million segment of the Coastal Rail Trail was completed Monday in Oceanside and opened to the public.

The 2,000-foot segment, which is physically separate from vehicle traffic, is part of a 44-mile stretch intended for safe bicycle trips between Oceanside and San Diego, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The new portion of the trail connects to an existing bike path on Wisconsin Avenue that leads to the Oceanside Transit Center.

Oceanside is planning to install a bike parking station at the transit hub, according to SANDAG.

"Recreational amenities like the Coastal Rail Trail help define us as a community and contribute to an enhanced quality of life," said Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood. "We are extremely pleased to offer this amenity to our residents and guests."

Construction work on the segment included installing lighting, landscaping improvements and construction of a rock stream to help with drainage.

The project is the first of 42 envisioned under a $200 million plan approved by SANDAG in September. The agency hopes to complete the 77 miles of bikeways in a decade.