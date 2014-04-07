Crash causes power outage in North County

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A hit-and-run motorist crashed into a power pole in San Marcos early Monday, causing more than 600 San Diego Gas & Electric customers to lose power, authorities said.

The crash at Nordahl and Knob Hill roads occurred around 1:50 a.m., according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Paul Michalke.

More than 600 homes and businesses in east San Marcos and nearby Escondido lost power, though electricity was restored to most by 3:30 a.m., SDG&E reported on its website.

As of 6 a.m., 24 customers in east San Marcos were still affected. The outage was expected to be fully resolved by 10 a.m.

Nordahl Road between Knob Hill and Rock Springs roads will remain closed until the pole is repaired later Monday, Michalke said.