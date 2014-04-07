San Ysidro cell phone store robbed at gunpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Ysidro cell phone store robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 30s was in custody Monday on suspicion of robbing a cell phone store in San Ysidro at gunpoint, police said.

The robbery at Metro Pcs at 2036 Dairy Mart Road was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

No one was hurt and the man was arrested nearby a short time later, he said in a statement.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.