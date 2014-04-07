San Ysidro cell phone store robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 30s was in custody Monday on suspicion of robbing a cell phone store in San Ysidro at gunpoint, police said.

The robbery at Metro Pcs at 2036 Dairy Mart Road was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

No one was hurt and the man was arrested nearby a short time later, he said in a statement.