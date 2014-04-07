DUI suspect arrested after hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Monday with serious injuries after she was struck in Rancho Bernardo by a 72-year-old woman who was driving under the influence and fled the scene only to be pulled over a short time later, police said.

The hit-and-run accident at Pomerado and Rancho Bernardo roads was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The older woman was driving a four-door Hyundai northbound on Pomerado Road when she struck the cyclist, he said, adding that the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being stopped nearby a short time later.

The cyclist suffered a fractured spine, head injuries and fractured ribs, Delimitros said.