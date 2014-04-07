Man accused of burglarizing South Bay home ordered to stand trial

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man accused of burglarizing a home in Chula Vista in broad daylight must stand trial on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and grand theft, a judge ruled Monday.

Mark Cabezuela, 29, faces six years in state prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Thomas McClain.

Following Monday's preliminary hearing, South Bay Judge Theodore Weathers found that enough evidence was presented for Cabezuela to stand trial May 27.

A readiness conference is set for May 7.

According to Chula Vista police, a resident came home to find two men removing items from his home in the 700 block of Paseo Del Rey around noon on March 20. The thieves fled and a subsequent search of the area turned up nothing.

Around 2:30 p.m., police received numerous calls about a suspicious man walking in the area of Lori Lane and David Drive and allegedly found Cabezuela in possession of items taken during the burglary. His alleged accomplice got away and remains at large.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.