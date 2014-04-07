Sign up and train to be a Sheriff's volunteer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Sheriff's department depends on volunteers to make San Diego County a better place to live.

April is National Volunteer Month and April 6 to 12 is National Volunteer Week.

The Sheriff's department wants you to volunteer all year round. The Sheriff's Department has more than 900 volunteers.

It has reserve deputies, chaplains, Senior Volunteer Patrol members (they do traffic control, vacation checks, conduct welfare checks on seniors and assist deputies at the stations), Explorers (teens patrol with deputies so they can decide if this is a career they would like to have), Search and Rescue (you've seen them in the news many times. They look for the missing, they do a cadaver search, they are also trained to rescue people after a disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane), Dive Team (they help law enforcement agencies look for evidence and victims in bodies of water); Mounted Unit and Off Road Team (they patrol our rural areas and deserts).

They contributed more than a million hours last year. That's a lot of savings for the taxpayers.

For more information on how to apply for each volunteer position, CLICK HERE >>.