San Diego County gasoline price rises to highest amount since Ju - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County gasoline price rises to highest amount since July 20

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday to its highest amount since July 20, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.087.

The average price is 5 cents higher than one week ago, 13.3 cents more than one month ago and 5.1 cents above what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has increased six consecutive days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.