San Diego County gasoline price rises to highest amount since July 20

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday to its highest amount since July 20, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.087.

The average price is 5 cents higher than one week ago, 13.3 cents more than one month ago and 5.1 cents above what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has increased six consecutive days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday.