Suspicious residue detected at Naval Base

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Suspicious residue was found on a vehicle entering Naval Base San Diego early Monday, prompting an investigation that slowed down traffic, officials said.

The vehicle was stopped around 6:30 a.m., according to a base spokeswoman.

Reports of a partial base lockdown were incorrect, she said, adding that traffic onto base was slowed as officials steered motorists around the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m. investigators were still trying to identify the source of the residue.