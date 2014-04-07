Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Oceanside Harbor

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An officer fatally shot a probationer from San Pedro who allegedly went for a gun Monday during an encounter outside a yacht-sales office at Oceanside Harbor.

The events that led to the shooting began shortly after 9 a.m., when police received a complaint about a man sleeping on a bench in front of the boat business, Lt. Leonard Cosby said.

A short time later, a patrolman approached the loiterer and ordered him to show his hands. The man refused and then allegedly reached for a pistol he was carrying in his waistband, according to Cosby. The officer fired at least five rounds, striking the man three times.

Medics airlifted the wounded man -- identified as a documented gang member in his mid-20s -- to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8/CNS) - Oceanside police have confirmed that a man shot by an officer Monday morning has died. An officer shot the man, who allegedly went for a gun, during a confrontation outside a yacht sales office at Oceanside Harbor.

The patrolman opened fire about 9:15 a.m. while responding to a complaint about someone sleeping on a bench in front of the business, according to police.

The shooting occurred after the man ignored orders to show his hands and reached for a pistol he was carrying, Lt. Leonard Cosby said.

A man who witnessed what happened showed CBS News 8 cell phone video of the scene.

"I heard four shots initially then a few seconds later two more shots. Then I saw two cops. One officer with a gun drawn standing over the victim on the ground," said a witness.

This witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said after hearing several shots he saw officers flood the area.

Witnesses heard the gunfire at Oceanside Harbor shortly after 9 a.m., startling them and forcing them to leave their boats and homes.

An officer was originally flagged by a resident who complained of a man sleeping on a bench. When the officer spoke to the man, he raised his voice.

The lieutenant goes on to say the man had a handgun on him which was recovered at the scene.

It is unclear if shots were exchanged or if the man reached for his weapon. But the officer felt as though his safety was in danger.

"The officer made contact requesting cover and said shots were fired. In seconds, other officers were on scene. They started life-saving measures immediately," said Lt. Leonard Cosby.

The man was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



The officer was not hurt and this incident is under investigation. That officer is on paid administrative as detectives look into exactly how this escalated into gunfire.

The man was a documented gang member from the Los Angeles area.