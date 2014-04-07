Zach remains hopeful he will find a forever family

When we first met Zach, he was an 8th grader living in an emergency children's shelter. Now, he's getting ready to start 10th grade and is in a good foster home, but he's still holding out hope he'll be part of a forever home one day.

Zach is featured in this year's Chargers Join the Team Calendar, featuring foster kids who need homes. He is photographed with Eric Weddle for the month of June.

But for 15-year-old Zach, each flip of a page brings him one month closer to aging out of the system. Right now, he has just a little more than two years left.

Zach's favorite subject in school is history and his second favorite subject is science. So when I first met Zach, two years ago, the eighth grader was in his element at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center - so excited to show me the different exhibits.

Zach was living in an emergency children's shelter at the time and finding a forever home was his biggest dream.

Sadly, two years later, Zach is still waiting for that dream to come true.

"I'm really hoping for a family, because I, I don't want to end up like some foster kids, where they don't have too much to look forward to," Zach said.

Zach is now 15, which means he has just over two years left to find a forever family, before aging out of the system and Zach realizes most adoptive families don't want someone his age.

But Zach is still holding out hope that someone will give him a shot at becoming a son.

"I'm a really positive kid, easy to get along with," noted Zach.

And he has this heartfelt plea in case his future family happens to be watching:

"If you get to know me, you're gonna like it. I'm a good kid and.. I just try, I try my best to be the best I can."

This high school sophomore is now living with a foster family and says he's doing his best to stay on the right track. But he would really appreciate having a family to help him navigate through the rest of his teenaged years.

"There's some families that give their kids cars, buy them a house, best gift for me would be a family. Just love, just love and care," he said.

Right now, Zach can only imagine what it's like to have that unconditional love from a mom or dad.

"I mean, I haven't really had family," he said.

In the meantime, Zach is doing what he does best - staying optimistic about his future and focusing on the things he enjoys, such as carving wood into special creations, getting lost in thought.

"I don't have to worry about anything. It can be whatever I want. Nobody can judge me on it because it's something I made. I'm proud of it," Zach explained.

And despite the bumpy road he's been on, Zach says life in foster care has been generally good. He says at least he's not living on the streets.

"I see the good in everything even when people don't," Zach adds.

If you are interested in adopting, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would also like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park.