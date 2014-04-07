Tight collar removed from roaming bobcat's neck

Help is on the way for a bobcat caught on camera roaming a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood. The cat was trapped and will now get the attention it needs.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A bobcat that was spotted roaming through Rancho Penasquitos, then was trapped over the weekend, is finally getting some relief.

The bobcat was taken to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, where they removed the collar that was digging into its neck.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Shannon Handy has more details of the delicate procedure and what's next for the bobcat.