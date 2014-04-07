Tight collar removed from roaming bobcat's neck - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tight collar removed from roaming bobcat's neck

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A bobcat that was spotted roaming through Rancho Penasquitos, then was trapped over the weekend, is finally getting some relief.

The bobcat was taken to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, where they removed the collar that was digging into its neck.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Shannon Handy has more details of the delicate procedure and what's next for the bobcat.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.