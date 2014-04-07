2nd Annual Pedal the Cause gears up to end cancer

San Diegans & Team KFMB Pedal the Cause. One Weekend. One Shared Goal. A World Without Cancer. Donate Now.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Pedal the Cause and KFMB are gearing up for another push to end cancer.

The second annual bike ride will be held September 20 and 21. It will feature 10, 25 and 50 mile courses and a two-day cycling route from La Jolla to Temecula.

Organizers say the ride is a great way to build the awareness needed to further cancer research.

"This is something that each of us can do to fund cancer research and to create a world without cancer, because ultimately that kind of change in the world is gonna happen one person at a time," said cancer survivor Patrick Connor with Pedal the Cause.

The money raised stays in San Diego, benefiting the Moores Cancer Center, Sanford-Burnham and the Salk Institute.

To join Team KFMB or start your own Pedal the Cause Team, CLICK HERE >>

The Team KFMB lineup this year: KFMB Stations VP/GM Pat Nevin, CBS News 8's Natasha Stenbock, Chainsaw from the DSC Morning Show and AM 760 KFMB's Mike Slater.