'Conan' show coming to Comic-Con in 2015

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Conan O'Brien will bring his late-night television program to downtown San Diego next year for a full week of shows during Comic-Con International, the TBS network announced Monday.

The July 8-12, 2015, shows will originate from the Spreckels Theatre, and will mark the first late-night show broadcasts in conjunction with the annual celebration of the popular arts.

Comic-Con is the largest annual trade show at the San Diego Convention Center, with more than 200,000 often garishly costumed attendees descending on downtown. The event attracts scores of television and film performers, producers and studio heads who want to connect with fans.

O'Brien attended the 2011 Comic-Con to serve on a panel for the "Green Lantern" animated series, according to Deadline Hollywood.