Sports memorabilia auction to benefit Father Joe's Villages

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ball signed by baseball legends Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner is one of the items available in an online auction that will support homeless programs at Father Joe's Villages, the organization announced Monday.

The ball, which Father Joe's says has been authenticated, is available for viewing in person until 4 p.m. Monday at its headquarters at 815 33rd St. The auction, which began March 15, closes Tuesday.

According to Father Joe's, the baseball was acquired by the donor from a player at the 1945 "Boys All Star Baseball" game at Wrigley Field, where Cobb and Wagner were opposing managers.

"The provenance behind the ball is solid and should bring a pretty penny," said Jason Hanks, owner of Cal Auctions.

One of Wagner's baseball cards from 1909 went for $2.1 million at an auction last year. The longtime Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop hit .328 over a 21-year career, won the National League batting title eight times and was the circuit's Most Valuable Player for three straight years -- 1911-13, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

The website says Cobb hit .366 over 24 years, mostly with the Detroit Tigers. The outfielder won a dozen batting titles and MVP awards each year from 1911-14.

"This is one of the easiest ways to support our mission to end homelessness," said Father Joe's CEO Diane Stumph. "People can help a neighbor in need and support Father Joe's Villages simply by shopping online."

The auction is online at www.fjvauction.com, and www.calauctions.com.