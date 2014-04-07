Injured hiker rescued from Cowles Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Injured hiker rescued from Cowles Mountain

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 50-year-old woman was rescued by helicopter Monday after suffering an injury while hiking Cowles Mountain.

The woman was hiking around 11 a.m. Monday when she injured her leg.

She was lifted up to the rescue helicopter, then flown to a waiting ambulance. The woman was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not known.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.