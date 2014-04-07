Mamma Mia: ABBA mark 40 years since breakthrough - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mamma Mia: ABBA mark 40 years since breakthrough

Posted: Updated:
Swedish singer's Bjorn Ulvaeus, left, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, of the pop group ABBA, pose on the red carpet ahead of the band's International anniversary party at the Tate Modern in central London, Monday, April 7, 2014. (AP) Swedish singer's Bjorn Ulvaeus, left, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, of the pop group ABBA, pose on the red carpet ahead of the band's International anniversary party at the Tate Modern in central London, Monday, April 7, 2014. (AP)

LONDON (AP) — Four decades on from the flares, fame and fabulousness, the members of ABBA say they have no regrets — not even about the clothes.

Members of the Swedish supergroup marked 40 years since their international breakthrough hit "Waterloo" on Monday with a party for hundreds of guests at London's Tate Modern gallery.

Bjorn Ulvaeus said he felt "extremely proud and humbled" by decades of success that includes hit records, the stage and movie musical "Mamma Mia" and a Stockholm museum dedicated to the band.

And Frida Lyngstad said she was proud of ABBA's ultra-70s look of big boots and spangly jumpsuits, documented in a new photo book about the band.

"It was our youth, it was our time, and we decided how we wanted to dress ourselves onstage," said Lyngstad. "And it was fun."

She said some performers "are even more courageous nowadays, if you think of Lady Gaga, for example."

Lyngstad said she could not explain the global success of ABBA, which rocketed when the band won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo." The quartet's blend of poppy melodies, lush harmonies and slick arrangements helped them sell more than 400 million records around the world.

"We never had a formula," Lyngstad said. "We just did what we loved the most. And the great thing was maybe that the four of us met and started to work together the way we did. Two great songwriters, Bjorn and Benny, together with Agnetha's and my voices."

The foursome eventually fractured, with the band's two married couples — Lyngstad and Benny Andersson, Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog— divorcing.

But Ulvaeus said the four of them recently met up, and "the chemistry is still there."

"We bonded instantly," he said.

So are they tempted to make fans' wishes come true with an ABBA reunion?

Lyngstad laughed. "No," she said.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:26:05 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.