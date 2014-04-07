SDCERS cuts former mayor Filner's pension

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Employees Retirement System reduced ex-Mayor Bob Filner's city pension by nearly $1,800 annually to comply with a provision of his sentencing, the agency announced Monday.

Superior Court Judge Robert Trentacosta ordered at a December sentencing hearing that the former 10-term congressman give up his mayoral pension from the date of the first offense, March 6, 2013. He pleaded guilty two months earlier to false imprisonment and battery charges brought after three women accused him of sexual harassment.

SDCERS spokeswoman Christina DiLeva said Filner will lose benefits accrued from the March 6 date.

"SDCERS has determined that Mr. Filner made a knowing and intelligent waiver of his pension benefits, following the consideration of a totality of circumstances," DiLeva said.

Because he was a city councilman before being elected to the House of Representatives, he will still receive nearly $1,600 a month in city pension benefits.

The retroactive reduction goes into effect this month, according to DiLeva. SDCERS will have to refund to Filner $4,476 in contributions after the effective date. That total will be partly offset by $873 in payments already made to him that represents the time period through Aug. 30, when he left office.

She said Filner can make a written appeal to the SDCERS Business and Governance Committee by April 21.

Filner ended a three-month term of GPS-monitored home confinement on Sunday.