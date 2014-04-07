Police standoff in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police standoff in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) – Police Monday were at the scene of a standoff involving a man who is possibly suicidal.

The man's family contacted police after discovering him holding a gun at their home at Rancho Del Oro Drive and Mesa Drive Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were attempting to contact the man and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.