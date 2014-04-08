Support ending for Windows XP, millions at risk

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Millions of computer users will soon be vulnerable to hacker attacks as Microsoft ends support for Windows XP.

April 8 is the cutoff date Microsoft supports Windows XP and an estimated 30 percent of computers being used by businesses and consumers around the world are still running on XP.

A San Diego State University professor says the level of vulnerability for XP users is unknown but says it's an operating system that is already not secure.

"Even though you are comfortable with XP, and it would take a little bit of learning to use [Windows] 7. It's worth the effort, especially if you are worried that you are going to get hacked," said Murray Jennex, Ph.D.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford explains the dangers this poses for the majority of banks who use XP in its ATM's.