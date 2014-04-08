Detective pleads guilty to DUI

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police detective, arrested when officers found her passed out in a parked car in Balboa Park, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge and was sentenced to five years probation and fined $2,133.

Karen Almos also was ordered to complete a three-month DUI program, participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and do 24 hours of volunteer work.

Almos, 47, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday but she entered her plea Friday through her attorney, James Bishop.

Almos, a 16-year SDPD veteran, was found passed out in a car about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 near the Balboa Park Club on Pan America Plaza.

Bishop issued the following statement on his client's behalf.

"Ms. Almos has accepted full responsibility for her actions on Feb. 22, 2014," the statement read. "Even though she only drove a very short distance in a parking lot before realizing it would not be prudent to drive any further, she wished to resolve this isolated incident as quickly as possible. Ms. Almos apologizes to Chief Zimmerman, her fellow officers and to her friends and family for any embarrassment she may have caused them. She looks forward to continuing to help others in both her professional and personal life."