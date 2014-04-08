Kearny Mesa adult book store robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police were on the lookout Tuesday for a 20-something-year-old gunman who robbed an adult book store in Kearny Mesa.

The robbery at Mercury Books at 8081 Balboa Ave. was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

A roughly 6-foot, 180-pound black man in his 20s wearing a lime green bandana over his face entered the business and demanded cash at gunpoint, Delimitros said in a statement. No one was hurt.