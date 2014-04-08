Summerlike weather back in San Diego

A state lawmaker Friday unveiled legislation that would ban SeaWorld from using orcas in its San Diego shows.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Highs in the 90s were expected throughout much of San Diego County Tuesday as a second consecutive day of unseasonably warm weather heats up the region.

"High pressure along the West Coast will bring well above average high temperatures through Wednesday," according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said a cooling trend would begin toward the end of the week as a weak low pressure system moves inland through Southern California Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday's forecast called for highs in the low to mid-80s near the coast, high 80s to mid-90s in the valleys, low to mid-80s in the mountains and mostly mid to high 90s in the deserts.