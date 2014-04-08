Deputy hurt, suspect shot at La Mesa gas station

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A confrontation between sheriff's deputies and a suspect at a gas station Tuesday left a lawman with a stab wound and the alleged assailant wounded by a second deputy's gunfire.

The violent encounter occurred at Center and Jackson drives in La Mesa about 9:15 a.m.

Police say deputies confronted the unidentified man at the gas station, and subsequently found out he was possibly wanted on a felony arrest warrant after learning his name. The situation escalated, and the man pulled out a knife and stabbed one deputy.



"The man resisted arrest, the two got into a struggle. The man pulled a knife out and stabbed the deputy in the leg. The deputy's partner seeing this happen drew his firearm, his service pistol and fire one round at the suspect, striking him in the abdomen," Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.



Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital, where the deputy was eventually released. The suspect is expected to live.



As for what the deputies were doing in the area in the first place, authorities say they were part of the sheriff's analytics driven law enforcement team, or SADLE.

"The SADLE team uses analytics to target serious and prolific offenders. They were working in conjunction with the La Mesa Police Department," Lt. Giannantonio said.



An investigation closed the intersection of Jackson and Center drives throughout the afternoon.

